If reports from certain sections of the media are to be believed, there is a secret clause in Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s contract which allows him to part ways with the club after the end of the ongoing season. Notably, Guardiola had extended his contract till the end of the 2020-21 season last year but a below-par performance so far from their own standards has led to speculations regarding his exit.

City are presently placed third at the Premier League points tally and are 14 points behind the table-toppers Liverpool at the moment. A report by Daily Mail adds that Guardiola may decide to end his stint with the Cityzens by making use of the secret clause in his contract. However, the report also adds that Guardiola has it in him to turn around his team’s fortune and get them back in the title race. He also has, reportedly, the management’s backing.

It was in the month of November itself that Guardiola himself had admitted that he would not mind extending his contract with City.

“I’m open [to it], yes. It is not about what the club wants or not. For me, I want to see my players and the reaction of my players and everything. It is not as simple as I want to extend. I want to see the club, I want to see the players, I want to see how we are still working together,” Guardiola had said as quoted by various sources including Fox Sports.