In a sudden announcement, Mauricio Pochettino was sacked as the manager of Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and was replaced by Jose Mourinho. The Argentine strategist has now sent out his first statement after he was removed as the manager from the North London based club.

Pochettinho has thanked the club’s board for the opportunity to be part of the Spurs team in a statement released by LMA. He then went on to share a special message for the club’s fans.

“I would like to thank Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy for giving me the opportunity to be part of Tottenham Hotspur’s history,” the statement released by LMA read as quoted by Fox Sports Asia.

“I would like to thank also everyone I met at Tottenham, all the club staff and the football players during these five and a half years.

“Finally I would like to give a special mention to the fans who make this club so great with their fantastic support.

“I gave the best of me to accomplish the objectives I was asked for in our first meeting. There were equally tough challenges as an exciting success.

“Best wishes for the future, I am sure we will cross paths again,” he concluded.

It remains to be seen if Pochettino takes up a managerial assignment anytime soon.