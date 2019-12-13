Premier League giants Manchester United produced one of their best passages of play to score as many as four goals in 11 minutes against AZ Alkmaar to finish at the top of Group L of the UEFA Europa League. It is worth highlighting that their 4-0 win over Alkmaar was their third consecutive win across all competitions. However, the win was not as easy as it seems from the final scoreline.

Manchester United were far from their best in the first half and it was only after their boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave them a pep talk at half time and ordered them to change their approach that their performance improved.

Senior United star Ashley Young opened the scoring for his team in the 53rd minute of the match before Mason Greenwood netted a brace. Later, Juan Mata netted another. The Red Devils thus netted four goals within a span of 11 minutes staging a remarkable turnaround.

United midfielder Andreas Pereira has now disclosed what manager Solskjaer told the players during the half time which helped them look like a completely different side in the second half.

“[He told us] that we have to press like a team, we have to press them more and be more compact. Don’t let them play so much because they’re good on the ball, and it worked out well,” he said as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

Pereira also heaped praises on the youngsters in the team like Greenwood, James Garner and Brandon Williams.

“They’ve been playing well when they’ve come to play with us. So hopefully they can keep it up,” he said.