Premier League side Chelsea registered their first win after conceding a lead this season against arch-rivals Arsenal. The Blues were trailing by 1 goal for the majority of the match but scored within the final ten minutes to deny Mikel Arteta’s his first win as a manager. Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has now revealed the half time strategy which helped his side get the better of Arsenal.

Lampard stated that he, in fact, just stood back and let the players go against one another at the half-time of the contest against the Gunners. The Englishman revealed that the players were very aggressive in the dressing room following a dry spell of play in the first half which saw them conceded a goal.

“I like the fact that we had that inquest because I don’t want 11 quiet players who just get on with it and trot out again,” Lampard said after the match.

“I said my piece and was pretty firm because you can’t just come here and have nothing about you and think you’re going to get anything. Then the lads started talking and it was a bit aggressive which is a good thing. And the response was everything I wanted because we’ve been rightly been questioned after our recent games against Everton and Southampton.

“We showed today that we can have a right go and win a game with fighting spirit. We were so awful for 30 minutes, slow, lethargic, nervous. I don’t think we can get to where we want to get without aggression. We’ve had the majority of possession in every League game we’ve played but we’re fourth for a reason so we can get more aggressive and be more clinical in the box,” he concluded.

Chelsea will face Brighton next in the league on 1 January 2020 and will hope to start the New Year on a winning note and remain in the top four.