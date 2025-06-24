Remembering Dilip Doshi: The spinner who battled fractured toe for India’s glory at MCG 1981

Former India left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi, who famously bowled through a fractured toe to claim a five-wicket haul in India’s memorable victory against Australia in the 1981 Melbourne Test, passed away in London following a cardiac arrest. He was 77.

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar led the tributes to Doshi, as the Indian and England teams, currently competing in the first Test at Headingley, wore black armbands in his honour.

Recalling his first meeting with the “warm-hearted” Doshi during a tour of the UK in 1990, Tendulkar said, “He was really fond of me, and I reciprocated his feelings. A warm-hearted soul like Dilip-bhai will be deeply missed. I will miss those cricketing conversations which we invariably had.”

Doshi, who followed in the footsteps of the famous spin quartet of the 1970s, and made his Test debut at the age of 32, with a classical left-arm spinner’s action, took 114 Test wickets from 33 appearances, including six five-wicket hauls. He was exceptional at home during the first three seasons, completing 100 scalps in just 28 Tests. He also featured in 15 ODIs, taking 22 wickets during the period.

Despite spending much of his early career under the shadow of the legendary Bishan Singh Bedi, Doshi made a name for himself with his unwavering resolve, which was evident from his performance during the MCG Test of 1981. Despite battling a broken toe, Doshi was literally unplayable as he combined with Karsan Ghavri and Kapil Dev to spearhead India’s victory.

Doshi, however, made a silent exit from the Indian team in the 1980s as he did not agree with the way Indian cricket was being run during that period. He later wrote an honest and compelling account of his cricketing days in a revealing autobiography, Spin Punch. Post retirement, Doshi made his way to England, where he became a successful businessman.

In the domestic circuit, he played for Bengal and Saurashtra, besides his stints with English county sides Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire. In all, he had a staggering 898 first-class scalps with 43 five-fors. He was also heavily influenced by West Indies legend Garfield Sobers at Nottinghamshire.

Sobers had once said, “Dilip Doshi has an immeasurable knowledge to pass on to those who want to follow his path into professional cricket. He has played at all levels over the world and there can be no one more qualified to talk about the art of spin bowling.”

It was surprising that the BCCI never bothered to use Doshi’s expertise. On Tuesday, the Indian cricket board issued a statement, paying tribute to the former spinner.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed profound grief and sorrow at the demise of former India cricketer and left-arm spinner, Dilip Doshi, who passed away at the age of 77. The BCCI stands in solidarity with his family, loved ones, and the cricketing community in mourning this irreparable loss,” a BCCI statement read.

Mourning his death, BCCI president Roger Binny said, “It is with deep sadness that we learn of the passing of Dilip Doshi. He was a true artist of spin bowling, a gentleman both on and off the field, and a dedicated servant of Indian cricket. His impact on the game was immense, and he inspired a generation of cricketers with his skill and dedication. His contribution to Indian cricket will always be remembered. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and the entire cricketing fraternity during this difficult time.”

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also paid tributes, saying, “Dilip Doshi was a remarkable cricketer and a great human being. His passion for the game was evident in every ball he bowled. He had a calm demeanour and a fiercely competitive spirit. He played a crucial role in India’s spin attack during a significant period. His legacy as a classical spinner and a fine individual will forever be etched in the annals of Indian cricket. May his soul rest in peace.”

Former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri, who shared the field with Doshi, remembered him as “always immaculate, a gentleman to the core and a fine, fine bowler”.

“Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. Really sad to hear about the passing of Dilip Doshi.”

Another former Indian left-arm spinner, Sunil Joshi, shared a poignant memory. “Still can’t believe it, we spoke just last Wednesday, and he sounded well. Heartbroken by the passing of Dilip Doshi Sir, a legend on the field, a true gentleman off it, he meant a lot to me, and this loss is deeply personal. My heartfelt condolences to Nayan & the Doshi family,” Joshi tweeted.

Former India captain Anil Kumble, who was among the first to pay his tribute to the late cricketer, too, expressed his sorrow: “Heartbreaking to hear about Dilip bhai’s passing. May God give strength to his family and friends to bear this loss. Nayan, thinking of you buddy.”

Doshi is survived by his wife Kalindi, son Nayan, who played for Surrey and Saurashtra, and daughter Vishakha.