The English Premier League is reportedly considering playing the remaining match of the season with halves of less than 45 minutes so the complete length of the game may not be of 90 minutes.

As the officials plan a potential return of football in the United Kingdom, the Professional Footballers’ Association chief has hinted at the possibility of games having halves of less than 45 minutes.

“I’m talking about protocol that’s coming out, I’m talking about the future. We don’t know the future, what we do know is what propositions have been put forward and ideas,” Taylor told BBC Radio 4.

“More subs, games possibly not being full 45 minutes each way, neutral stadiums, there’s lots of things put forward.

“We’re trying to wait to see what proposals are and have the courtesy to let the managers and coaches and players assimilate all those and come to a considered view.”

Earlier, reports had stated that the remaining matches of the Premier League could be played at neutral venues and only “up to 10 stadiums” would be used and 40,000 tests for the novel coronavirus would have to be conducted to resume the season behind closed doors.

According to a BBC report last week, the English Premier League officials held a meeting with culture secretary Oliver Dowden and various medical experts from sports organisations, government and Public Health England to step up the planning for football’s eventual return in the country.

However, in the meeting between Premier League officials and the clubs on Friday, no decision was taken but all the stakeholders reiterated their desire to finish the 2019/20 season subject to restrictions being lifted in the country.