After the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise brought out their list of retained and released players for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season of 2020, Yuvraj Singh had heavily criticised the team from releasing Chris Lynn.

Lynn was a major player in KKR and their first-choice for the last few seasons due to his big-hitting ability. He has played 41 IPL games for the team and has scored 1280 runs at a strike rate of above 140.

Currently, the Australian is plying his trade with the Maratha Arabians in the Abu Dhabi T10 League where he recently smashed 91 off 30 balls.

Yuvraj, who is a part of the Arabians franchise as well, said, “He is someone I have seen in the IPL. He has given some great starts to KKR. I really don’t understand why they have not retained him. I think it is a bad call, must send SRK a message on that.”

Now it seems like, if not SRK, the former Indian batsman’s message has at least reached the CEO of KKR Venky Mysore. Taking to his official Twitter account, Mysore, on Tuesday, revealed the reason they left Lynn.

He tweeted, “Yuvraj Singh, we released Chris Lynn so that we could bid for you! Love and respect for both of you champions.”

If the former IPL champions are interested to rope in the service of Yuvraj or is it just a harmless banter that the KKR CEO is trying to engage the World Cup-winner in, remains unknown.

Yuvraj announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket earlier this year in August. However, the 37-year-old has kept himself available for the IPL and with BCCI’s permission he is also playing in the foreign leagues.