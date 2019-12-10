Red Bull Salzburg host defending champions Liverpool in a UEFA Champions League game where victory takes either of the sides to the knockouts, given that in the other Group E game Napoli is likely to win against Genk, who have earned only a single point from five matches.

Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Details

Date: December 10, 2019

Time: 11:25 PM IST

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Salzburg

Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Preview

Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg have put some impact in their first Champions League campaign since 1994-95 and will need a win against Liverpool to secure their berth for the round of 16 and extend their impact.

Salzburg had finished third back then and can endure the same fate if they fail to beat their English opponent. Despite beating only Genk in the group stages so far, they have kept themselves afloat with the two big shots of the group.

However, the 3-2 defeat at the hands of Napoli at home might have given them a taste of what a big team can do. Also, Salzburg have never defeated a Premier League side and face an uphill task in order to better their record.

Liverpool, on the other hand, find themselves in a similar kind of position for the second time in a row. Last year as well, the Jurgen Klopp-managed side had to beat Napoli in their last group match to advance to the next round and eventually win the trophy.

However, given their form in across competitions this season Liverpool will be hoping to secure another win and get themselves rid of the complex situation they have stranded themselves in.

Also, Liverpool have not had very pleasing tours in the ongoing European season and have lost one and won one, that too against Genk. The Reds failed to win either of the legs against Napoli and should be wary of Salzburg’s goal-scoring ability. In the first leg at the Anfield which Liverpool won 4-3, Salzburg had given them a run for their money.

Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Team News

Red Bull Salzburg: The hosts will have no option but to attack with all their might like they have done in the season so far. Erling Braut Haaland has scored in every Champions League match he has played in the season and already has five hat-tricks to his name.

Hwang Hee-Chan and Takumi Minamino will also possess a great threat to Liverpool again after being on the scoresheet at the Anfield in the first leg. Goalkeeper Cician Stankovic is back to the contention for a start having recovered from his thigh injury.

Liverpool: Dejan Lovern and Georginio Wijnaldum have been included in the squad after they missed Liverpool’s last game against Bournemouth. Trent ALexander-Arnold is also likely to take his place back in the starting eleven. Sadio Mane will also get a start against his old club.

Also with Klopp’s rotation policy, Naby Keita, who scored against Bournemouth, might get a chance into the playing eleven while Xherdan Shaqiri can also be looked into.

Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Probable Starting XI

Red Bull Salzburg: Stankovic; Kristensen, Onguene, Wober, Ulmer; Mwepu, Junuzovic, Szoboszlai, Minamino; Daka, Haaland

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Last 5 matches (All competitions)

Red Bull Salzburg: WDWDW

Liverpool: DWWWW

Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Head-to-Head

Red Bull Salzburg: 0

Liverpool: 1

Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Prediction

We predict 3-2 win for Liverpool.

Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match on television?

The Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match?

The online streaming of Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.