Red-ball cricket has always been the priority: SKY hopes for Test return

At a time when India are slated to play 10 Tests over the next four months, starting with the two-Test series against Bangladesh on September 19, followed by three against New Zealand and five away, in Australia, a number of cricketers outside the core group are gearing up preparations to impress the selectors during the upcoming domestic multi-day competitions.

One among the prominent names is Suryakumar Yadav, India’s T20I captain, is hoping for another crack at red-ball cricket after featuring in a solitary Test against Australia last year. But the 33-year-old is well aware that the road to a Test recall won’t be a straight one as he is behind the likes of KL Rahul, Rajat Patidar and his Mumbai teammates Sarfaraz Khan and Shreyas Iyer, in the pecking order.

But SKY as he is popularly known, is ready for the red-ball grind and is eager to turn up for Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Invitational tournament in Coimbatore. He has also been named for the first round of the Duleep Trophy, that has been changed to a four-team contest this time, and will feature in the India C side captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

“Red-ball cricket has always been the priority. Growing up in the maidans of Mumbai and playing a lot of local cricket, I started playing with the red cherry. The love for the longest format began there, and has always been there,” SKY said.

“I made my debut for India in Tests. After that, I got injured as well. There were a lot of people who got an opportunity and have done well too. They deserve that opportunity right now. There are a lot of people who have worked really hard to earn their place and even I want to earn that spot again,” he added.

SKY, who recently led India to a 3-0 T20I series sweep in his first assignment as full-time T20I skipper during last month’s tour of Sri Lanka, said he will do everything in his control to get back into the Test squad.

“What’s in my power right now is to play the Buchi Babu tournament, go on to play the Duleep Trophy and then see what happens. I’m really looking forward, there are 10 Test matches lined up and I’m obviously excited for some red-ball fun,” he said.

“I have taken part in a lot of first-class matches for more than 10 years now and I still cherish playing this format. There’s no question about it and that’s why I’m here before the Duleep Trophy.

“I will always look for an opportunity to come and play for Mumbai, be it in first-class cricket or a tournament like the Buchi Babu. A lot of international players have played in this competition before and have gone on to represent the country,” he added.

Suryakumar has a handy record in red-ball cricket, having scored 5628 runs in 82 first-class matches at an average of 43.62. He also has scored 14 hundreds and 29 fifties, and could be an asset for India playing on turning tracks.

An experienced campaigner, SKY underlined the importance of intent while acknowledging that he has to adapt to the challenges of multi-day cricket.

“It’s necessary to adapt to the conditions well. You have to be one step ahead in the challenging longest format and can’t bat like how you would in a T20. But at the same time, intent is imperative. Everything else will take care of itself when you play,” he said.