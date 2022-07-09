Real Madrid winger Rodrygo renews contract till 2028

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes has confirmed that he will renew his contract with the club until 2028.

The Brazilian told that “it was already a dream to come here, I’ve been here for three years and now I’m going to renew my contract.”

“I’m very proud of myself and the work I’m doing, but I still have a lot more to show,” said the forward, who netted nine goals in 49 appearances last season.

Rodrygo’s most important goals came within seconds of each other as Real Madrid came back from the dead to knock Manchester City out of the Champions League semifinals and he said he had “seen those goals again every day of my holidays.”

“We don’t care people say the Champions League was luck because it wasn’t, it was hard work. Once it can be luck but not three times. City played better than us, but in the decisive minutes we were better and deserved to qualify,” he said.

He also spoke about Real Madrid’s failure to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, after the French international decided to renew his contract, reports Xinhua.

“It may have indirectly benefitted me that he didn’t come but I don’t think about that,” he said, setting his sights on winning the prestigious Ballon d’Or one day.

“I know that I have a lot of quality and if I continue training and with this mentality, I can win it one day. The only recipe is to work and train,” he concluded.

