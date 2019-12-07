Premier League giants Arsenal are going through one of their worst phases in the recent past and some of their star players are looking to part ways with the club, according to reports carried by certain sections of the media.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on top of the list of players Real Madrid want to add in their squad and the Gabon international is willing to leave the club in January itself.

Earlier reports had claimed that Aubameyang is not involved with any more contract extension with his current club and is seriously considering moving out of the club. Real Madrid, meanwhile, have been interested in him from quite some time now and have yet again entered the market trying to get his services.

According to a report carried by The Mirror, the La Liga giants are even ready to offer them their out of favour forward Luka Jovic in a deal to try and convince them their striker. Madrid are in fact looking to complete the transfer in the January window itself.

Although Arsenal seem keen on having him for quite some time to come, they are also aware of the fact that his contract lasts only till 2021 which means that if they don’t leave him now, he might leave on a free deal after the end of next season. Consequently, they might be forced to part ways with the former AC Milan striker for a hefty amount.