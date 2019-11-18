The latest buzz in the European transfer market is that Spanish giants Real Madrid are apparently desperate to get UEFA Champions League-winning defender Virgil van Dijk on board from Liverpool.

Reports from certain sections of the media claim that Real Madrid are willing to offer anything it takes to get Virgil on board and are ready to offer Liverpool four players in exchange for Van Dijk, namely Gareth Bale, Isco, Marco Asensio and Luka Modric.

According to a report carried by CaughtOffside, Liverpool are set to be offered a chance to sign either of the four players if a deal materialises for van Dijk ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have started off their Premier League season on a brilliant note- they have in fact won 11 out of the 12 matches they have played so far and are yet to experience a defeat in the season.

The reports claiming that Real Madrid could offer four stars to Liverpool in exchange for their star defender has not been confirmed yet and it remains to be seen if Liverpool would be willing to part ways with their star player.