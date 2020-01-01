Over the years Sadio Mane has become a force to reckon with in the forward line and if recent reports are to be believed Real Madrid have made a contact with the player’s representative for a summer transfer.

The Liverpool striker is an integral part of the Reds squad which is currently dominating the European club football. But for Madrid, with Gareth Bale all set to leave the club next summer, Mane seems a perfect option for a place beside Karim Benzema.

Another Los Blancos striker James Rodriguez might also leave the Santiago Bernabeu team, leaving them in a desperate position to look for a replacement.

According to Le10sport, the Spanish giants have talked with Mane’s team in order to chalk out a plan to take the player out of the Anfield. It is also believed that the Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has himself spoken to the Senegalese footballer.

Earlier reports had also emerged that French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in Mane and are planning to prepare a bid for him. Reportedly, PSG want Mane as the replacement for Neymar, who in all likelihood will make his exit next summer.

Mane, who finished fourth in the Ballon d’Or rankings of 2019, has grabbed the attention of the European footballing giants with his brilliant goal-scoring form this season as he has been Liverpool’s best scorer ahead of Mohamed Salah.

Though according to a report in France Football magazine, the Jurgen Klopp-led Liverpool will make every effort to make the striker stay.