India on Sunday defeated West Indies by 4 wickets in the third ODI to clinch the series 2-1 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttak.

The win was a team effort where skipper Kohli (85), KL Rahul (77) and Rohit Sharma (63) contributed with the bat. However, it was Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten knock towards the end that took India home.

Jadeja, who lost his partner Kohli with India needing 30 runs off 23 balls, held his nerves and played a crucial innings of 39 not out off 31 balls to help India chase down a stiff target of 316 runs.

Happy with Jadeja’s effort with the bat, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly lauded the southpaw while congratulating team India for the win.

“Another win for Team India…congratulations…good performances with the bat in a pressure game…Jadeja’s improvement with the bat so important,” Ganguly tweeted.

Meanwhile, after the match Jadeja said that all he tries to do every time is to give his best and contribute to the team’s win.

“Whenever I get an opportunity, I try and give my best. I need to prove to myself that I am still capable of playing limited-overs cricket,” Jadeja said at the post-match presser. “I don’t have to prove it to anyone else in the world. I try and give my best whether it’s bowling, fielding or batting.”