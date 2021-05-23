Rashid Khan will rejoin the Lahore Qalandars for the remainder of the 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL) after which he will join Sussex for the T20 Blast in England.

“I am excited to be back with PSL and Lahore Qalandars,” Khan said in a Qalandars media release.

“I had a couple of good games with them earlier and the team went off to a good start, I am hopeful to help them continue with the momentum,” he added.

The 2021 PSL was postponed in March due to several Covid-19 cases in the tournament’s bio-bubble. The remaining 20 matches will be played in Abu Dhabi in June, though the dates and schedule are yet to be announced.

The T20 Blast, meanwhile, is scheduled to be held from June 9 to September 18. “Rashid will then be available for his third Vitality Blast stint with Sussex after completing any quarantine requirements,” said Sussex in an official statement.

“I am really looking forward to joining up with my team-mates at Sussex upon completion of the PSL. Whilst the travel restrictions in place have been a big factor in delaying my arrival, it is fortunate I am still able to play some high-level cricket before heading to Hove later in June. I can’t wait to see everyone,” said Rashid in a Sussex statement.