Scottish professional football club, Rangers FC have welcomed Indian women footballer Bala Devi Ngangom for trials this week.

The 29-year-old footballer has been a star footballer for the country’s women’s team. Now through a partnership between Bengaluru FC and Rangers FC, Bala is trying to make a career in the United Kingdom.

Bala, who generally plays as a striker or an attacking midfielder, has scored 36 goals in her 43 appearances for the national team so far.

She also owns a brilliant domestic record with over 100 goals in 120 games and has been the leading scorer in the Indian Women’s League for the past two seasons.

The Manipur footballer has also been named the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) Women’s Player of the Year in the year 2014 and 2015.

Policewoman by day, Bala currently plays for Manipur Police in the domestic league. However, she is hopeful of creating an impression at Rangers to forge a career out there.

Amy McDonald, Women’s & Girl’s Football Manager Rangers FC, welcomed Bala and credited their partnership with Bengaluru FC for giving the chances to the Indian talents.

“Welcoming Bala Devi Ngangom on trial represents an exciting development for the Women’s programme. The fruits of the club’s partnership with Bengaluru FC are already being seen with Rangers being able to welcome India’s best footballing talent.” McDonald was quoted as saying in an official statement.

“We are looking forward to having Bala here in Glasgow and seeing what she can do at first hand. Planning has already started for next season and we have the opportunity to build a really strong squad over the winter break to truly compete in 2020,” she added.

Bala also expressed her gratitude towards both the clubs for presenting her the opportunity to give a trial at the Rangers FC.

“Training in the UK will be a new experience for me, and it is one that I am looking to make the most of. I also hope that this opportunity will open doors for more talent in women’s football in India,” she said.

“The development of women’s football is one of the key aspects of our partnership with Rangers and we’re really happy to facilitate this trial for Bala Devi,” Mandar Tamhane, CEO of Bengaluru FC said.