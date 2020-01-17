In a recent turn of events, it is now being reported that Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) is apparently planning to make the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot the world’s first weather proof cricket stadium. While the Gujarat Cricket Association is busy giving the finishing touches to the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, the SCA has suddenly started talking about their ambitious project.

The idea to make a weather proof stadium has taken shape after quite a few matches were washed out due to erratic monsoon pattern not only in India but across the world. If the idea indeed becomes a reality, this could be a massive development in the realm of cricketing infrastructure since cricket is one of the few sports which is immensely affected by weather conditions.

“Since the monsoons here are very unpredictable, we have seen a lot of matches—domestic and internationals—getting washed out. So, we had a look at the various kinds of roofs we can go in for. One is a retractable one [like the one at Wimbledon] and the other is a permanent roof, resembling a dome,” SCA president Jaydev Shah was quoted as saying by Mid-Day on Thursday (January 16).

“We are working on the feasibility of both. It’s not that we want a roof just for the sake of it or to be different from others. This will be a very carefully taken decision as the cost involved is huge. We must also take into account hosting maximum number of international matches here to make it a feasible investment,” he added.

It remains to be seen whether such a facility is indeed employed at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot.