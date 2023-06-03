Rajiv makes winning debut, Mathana Kumar leads 1-2 finish for Pacer Yamaha

Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power 1 Ultimate) shrugged off a bad start when he missed a gear and chalked up a brilliant victory in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc race on debut in this category while Mathana Kumar crafted a 1-2 finish for Pacer Yamaha in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open class as the duo lit up the Rolon Round of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway, here on Saturday.

As the lights went off for the 10-lap race, Sethu slipped to fourth from pole position due to the mistake but quickly recovered to more than hold his own in a quality field that included Pune teenager and debutant Sarthak Chavan (Petronas TVS Racing) who came in second ahead of Hyderabad’s Rahil Pillarisetty (KTM Gusto Racing).

Later, in a virtual repeat of last year’s Rolon Round, Mathana Kumar and team-mate Prabhu Arunagiri delivered a 1-2 for Pacer Yamaha while Bengaluru teenager Chiranth Vishwanath saved the blushes for Petronas TVS Racing team by finishing third, thus justifying his recruitment.

Mathana started from P5, a slot behind Arunagiri, but the duo hit the front after pole-sitter Jagan Kumar (Petronas TVS Racing) crashed in the very first lap.

The Yamaha pair eased past Sarthak Chavan, the second of the new Petronas TVS Racing recruit this season, and Chiranth. Later in the race, Sarthak crashed and eventually finished ninth while Jagan rode the wind to come in sixth behind his old rival Rajiv Sethu.

Earlier, Vignesh Goud, the 19-year-old from Hyderabad, scored a commanding win in the Novice (Stock 165cc) race, starting from pole. Off to a good start, he built up a sizeable lead through initial five laps, leaving the 26-bike grid way behind, and then “chilled” for the remaining five for an easy maiden win after finishing ahead of Bengaluru’s Savion Sabu (Axor Sparks Racing) and Tasmai Cariappa (Pacer Yamaha) from Mysuru.

The ever-improving Chennai youngster, Kavin Quintal, dominated the NSF 250 race from start to finish to yet again demonstrate his talent that has seen him participate in the Asia Road Racing Championship this season as part of the Honda team. In P2 was Mallapuram’s Mohsin Peramban while Rakshith Dave (Chennai) came in third.

Bengaluru schoolgirl Nithila Das, among the youngest competitors, rode fearlessly to win the in the Girls category (Apache RTR 200) with Nadine Faith Balaji (Chennai) and Sarah Khan (Mumbai) finishing distant second and third, respectively.

Another Bengalurean, Copparam Hareesh Shreyas clinched a fine win in the Rookie category (Apache RTR 200) sparing nearly 20 seconds to Chennai’s Nandanan. Finishing third was Dev Agastya, also from Bengaluru.