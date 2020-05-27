Rajasthan Royals speedster Varun Aaron believes that it will be the best Indian Premier League ever if the tournament eventually sees the day of the light later this year.

“I feel us as cricketers we really need the IPL this year. You know we’ve been sitting around so long with no action; everyone is really hungry and it’ll be really good to have some high-intensity IPL action,” Aaron said during a Royals Podcast on Facebook with New Zealand spinner and Royals spin consultant Ish Sodhi.

“I think if the IPL happens this year it will be the best IPL ever, largely because everyone will be well-rested without a lot of the heavy international schedule behind them and they’re all going to be super hungry to do well.

“I also think the fans will be extremely hungry as well, they’ll probably be hungrier than us as they’ve not really been able to see any sporting activity for the past few months.

“Right now, we obviously don’t know if it’ll be behind closed doors or no, there are a lot of variables to it at the moment. I just feel the build-up and the hunger from both the fans and the cricketers are going to contribute to creating a massive spectacle,” opined the 30-year old who has played nine Tests and the same number of ODIs for India.

Meanwhile, the 13th edition of the IPL, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 this year, was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended due to the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus till further notice.

However, several media reports including one by the news agency IANS suggested that the BCCI was looking at the possibility to host the 13th edition of the IPL from September 25 to November 1, considering that the T20 World Cup – scheduled to take place at the same time – would be postponed.