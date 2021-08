Rahul, Siraj make big gains in ICC Test Rankings

Indian opening batsman K.L. Rahul has jumped 19 slots to reach 37th place while pacer Mohammed Siraj has climbed 18 places to reach at 38th position in the ICC Test Rankings released on Wednesday.

Rahul and Siraj were the chief architects of India’s 151-run victory over England at Lord’s in the second Test on Monday, helping the tourists take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Rahul was adjudged Player of the Match for his knock of 129 in the first innings. The 29-year-old opener, whose career-best is the eighth position attained in November 2017, had re-entered the Test rankings at 56th position last week after the first Test at Trent Bridge.

The 27-year-old Siraj took four wickets in both innings of the Lord’s Test. His total haul of eight wickets for 126 runs ensured that India sealed a win in a riveting Lord’s Test. His fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah dropped a spot to be at tenth place while Ravindra Jadeja moved down one spot to be third in the all-rounders’ chart.

Indian captain Virat Kohli retained his fifth place to be the top-ranked Indian batsman. Opener Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant held on to their sixth and seventh positions respectively.

Other gainers from the Lord’s Test include England captain Joe Root. Root’s unbeaten knock of 180 in the first innings resulted in him moving two places to be ranked second with 893 rating points, only eight less than top-ranked New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

James Anderson moved one spot to sixth place after a five-wicket haul in the first innings. His fellow pacer Mark Wood jumped five places to be ranked 37th after taking five wickets in the match.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who missed a first-innings century by three runs, has advanced 18 places to 45th. Jason Holder’s brilliant all-round display saw him break into the top 10 of the bowling rankings, rising to ninth place. He also gained five spots in the batting rankings, moving to 43rd.