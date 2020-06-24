In a face-off among legendary Indian batsmen, Rahul Dravid beat Sachin Tendulkar to be voted as India’s greatest ever Test batsman in the last 50 years in a poll conducted by Wisden India.

As per Wisden India, the poll, on Facebook, as many as 11400 fans participated in the poll and it was Dravid who finally received 52% of the votes after trailing behind initially.

Dravid has featured in as many as 164 Test matches between 1996 and 2012 in which he scored 13288 runs at an average of 52.31. On the other hand, Tendulkar, who finished second has 15921 runs to his credit between 1989 and 2013 which he accumulated at an average of 53.78. While Tendulkar scored the mountain of runs with the aid of 51 hundreds, Dravid has 36 centuries.

While Tendulkar’s numbers are better, Dravid seems to be a fan favourite for bailing India out of difficult situations especially in overseas conditions.

Dravid, Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli had entered the final four of the poll in which 16 Indians faced off against each other. Gavaskar pipped Kohli to secure the third position in the poll.