Spanish Tennis ace Rafael Nadal thanked his on-court rival and world number one Novak Djokovic for making a donation towards his charity project Nuestra Mejor Victoria, which has been set-up to help in the fight against coronavirus pandemic in Spain.

A huge thanks to @djokernole for the contribution to the #nuestramejorvictoria campaign helping those in need in the fight against Corona Virus.

Class act 🙌🏻👏🏻 Hvala Nole! pic.twitter.com/ypnRPHIZAd — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 3, 2020

Nadal, along with his country’s NBA star Pau Gasol, has launched a fundraising campaign to help their nation fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The novel coronavirus has wreaked havoc in Spain where more than 11, 000 people have died and over 1,24,000 have been affected, making it the second most-affected country after Italy.

The duo of Nadal and Gasol has targeted to raise 11 million euros ($12.3 million) and has made an appeal to their fans and fellow sportspersons to come forward and donate to their cause.

“The Spanish people have never let us athletes down. We are what we are because of them. We cannot let them down now,” 19-time Grand Slam winner Nadal was seen saying in a video on his social media platforms.

Ha llegado la hora de que el deporte español consigamos #nuestramejorvictoria. Colabora en el proyecto #CruzRojaResponde con tu aportación a ES44 0049 0001 5321 1002 2225. @paugasol y yo la tenemos en camino. ¿Te unes? 👉 https://t.co/FkUPrvfhpr#vamos 👆🏻🎾 🏀 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pWYIfPfj0U — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) March 26, 2020

Nadal would have been gunning for his fourth consecutive and a record extending 13th French Open title with the 2020 edition of the clay court Grand Slam being scheduled for May 24. However, the coronavirus pandemic has led to the dates being shifted to September 20October 4, making it possibly the last Grand Slam of the season.

(With IANS update)