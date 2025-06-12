Radha Yadav replaces injured Shuchi Upadhyay for England tour

Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav has been named as a replacement for injured Shuchi Upadhyay for Indian women’s white-ball tour of England, the BCCI announced on Thursday.

The 20-year-old left-arm spinner Upadhyay, who made her ODI debut last month during the tri-series in Sri Lanka, against South Africa has sustained a left shin injury. She received her maiden T20I call-up for the upcoming England tour.

The BCCI said the shin injury was diagnosed during the pre-tour camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru. She was the third-highest wicket-taker at the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy held in December last year. She picked up 18 wickets then at an economy rate of 3.48 and an average of 15.44 in nine innings. She was named the Player of the Tournament as her team, Madhya Pradesh, won the trophy.

“The Women’s Selection Committee has named Radha Yadav as a replacement for Shuchi Upadhyay in Team India’s squads for the England tour. Shuchi was ruled out of the tour after sustaining a left shin injury, which was diagnosed during the pre-tour camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru,” the BCCI said.

Radha, who has played seven ODIs and 84 T20Is, last featured for India in December 2024, where she picked up four wickets against the West Indies. However, she was overlooked for the ODI series against them that followed.

India will play five T20Is against England followed by three ODIs.

Updated India women’s squad for England tour

T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav

ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav