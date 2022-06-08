Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon participation in doubt after injury

Emma Raducanu’s participation in her home Grand Slam, Wimbledon, is in doubt after the British No. 1 retired from her Nottingham Open opener against Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland with a “injury to her left side.”

The 19 year old player was unsure of her fitness when asked about her participation in the upcoming tournament.

“I think I pulled something. (The injury is) an absolute freak. I cannot diagnose myself,” Raducanu said, adding, “I will get it checked out.”

According to the report, Raducanu took a medical timeout early in the first set, but even after receiving on-court treatment and a dose of painkillers, she conceded the match to the world No. 55.

The world No. 11 had previously withdrawn from competitions in Guadalajara (February) and Rome due to injuries (May).

She lost in the second round at Roland Garros and has yet to win more than two matches in a tournament since her dream run to the US Open title last September.

Last year, she advanced to the fourth round of Wimbledon.

(Inputs from IANS)