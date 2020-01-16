World champion P.V. Sindhu lost to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi in a tight second-round clash to bow out of the Indonesia Masters badminton meet here on Thursday.

Sindhu lost 21-16, 16-21, 19-21 in an hour and six minutes. Before this game, Sindhu had a 4-2 head to head ratio against the 14th ranked Japanese, who had defeated Saina Nehwal in the second round.

Sindhu was the only Indian who managed to get through to the second round on Wednesday as she had come from a game down to beat Japan’s Aya Ohori 14-21, 21-15, 21-11.