PV Sindhu clinches Singapore Open title after beating Wang Zhi Yi

PV Sindhu of India won the women’s singles title at the Singapore Open 2022 BWF Super 500 tournament on Sunday, defeating China’s Wang Zhi Yi in the final.

World No. 7 Sindhu won her third title of the year in 58 minutes, defeating world No. 11 Zhi Yi 21-9, 11-21, 21-15. The two-time Olympic medalist previously won the Syed Modi International in January and the Swiss Open in March, both of which were BWF Super 300-level events.

Sindhu, a former world champion and the tournament’s third seed, got the final at Singapore Indoor Stadium off to a good start. Sindhu came roaring back to take the next 13 points on the trot before pocketing the opening game with ease after Zhi Yi scored the first two points of the game courtesy of lucky deflections off the top of the net.

With the switch of ends in the second game pitting Sindhu against the drift, the momentum of the match seemed to shift as Wang Zhi Yi raced to a 6-0 lead before the Indian could score. Despite Sindhu’s best efforts, Wang Zhi Yi easily won the second game and forced a decider.

The third game began with both players exchanging intense rallies. Sindhu did take a five-point lead into the break, but with the Chinese shuttler poised to end the decider from the better end, there was still work to be done.

When the game resumed, Zhi Yi quickly cut Sindhu’s lead to one point, with the score at 12-11. Sindhu, on the other hand, fought tooth and nail to keep her nose ahead. Each rally was decided by the smallest of margins, but it was Sindhu who stood tall once the dust settled and won her first BWF Super 500 title.

The 27-year old Sindhu’s next assignment will be at the Commonwealth Games 2022, which begins in Birmingham on July 28.

“Thanks to all the fans here who have been very supportive. It’s great to be in Singapore and winning the final. I think this is an important title for me personally and can help me take my game to another level,” Sindhu said after the win.

“I’ll take it easy for a while and turn my focus to the Commonwealth Games,” she added.

This was also the Indian badminton player’s second straight win over her Chinese opponent, having defeated her earlier this year in the round of 32 of the All England Open.

Notably, the last Indian to win the Singapore Open was B Sai Praneeth in the men’s singles in 2017. In 2010, Saina Nehwal won the women’s singles title.

