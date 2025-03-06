Putting India under pressure gave us confidence, warns Santner ahead of CT 2025 final

Despite suffering a loss in their final group stage match against India in the ICC Champions Trophy, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner believes that putting Rohit Sharma’s side under pressure in that encounter boosted his team’s confidence ahead of their upcoming title clash in Dubai on Sunday.

New Zealand beat South Africa by 50 runs in the second semifinal in Lahore on Wednesday to set up a final date with India. India had beaten Australia by four wickets in the first semifinal on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“Being there in Dubai and putting India under pressure gave us confidence. You take in what things work and what doesn’t. I think the bowlers bowled well to chip wickets at the top. I think winning the toss will be nice as well,” Santner said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

India had beaten New Zealand by 44 runs in their final group match last Sunday.

“It’s a cool feeling to make the final. We were challenged by a good side. We’ve had a go against India, look forward to doing it again.”

Santner also provided an update on pacer Matthew Henry, who injured himself while fielding and said the team management will take a call depending on the extent of the injury.

“It’s a bit sore, we have to wait for a couple of days and see,” the captain said.

Elaborating on his side’s performance in the second semifinal, Santner said, “The platform we were able to set with Rachin (Ravindra) and Kane (Williamson), and set up the death phase earlier, was great. The finishers did their job.”

“The key for the bowlers is to keep chipping away with wickets. It was good personally. What we speak about as a group is to apply pressure, but still take wickets. It was pleasing to get three pretty good scalps personally,” said Santner who returned with figures of 3/43.

“We got four allrounders who bowl spin, that gives depth. GP’s two wickets and Rachin’s five overs was great.

“Williamson keeps doing it. That partnership was massive, might’ve been frustrated a touch at times, but they flipped the switch earlier and got us to 360. Looking back, 320 might not have been enough,” he added.

Ravindra, who was adjudged Player of the Match for his 108, said, “Great feeling to contribute to an emphatic win in a semi-final. I didn’t start as well as I wanted, SA bowled well, but once we got going it was nice to build partnerships with Kane and Young. It was nice to go with the ebbs and flows of one-day cricket.”