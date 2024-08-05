Punjab FC sign Ivan Novoselec and Mushaga Bakenga

Punjab FC on Sunday announced the signings of Croatian defender Ivan Novoselec and Norwegian forward Mushaga Bakenga ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season. Ivan last featured for Tajikistan top flight club FC Istiklol and helped them win the Tajikistan Higher League while Mushaga last played for Cypriot First Division team Apollon Limassol FC.

The 31-year-old Mushaga Bakenga was born in Trondheim, Norway and started his football career with SK Nationalkameratene in his hometown. He was prolific in his youth career, averaging 50 goals per season and these performances linked him to interest from European heavyweights like Bayern Munich and Manchester City. He signed for Norwegian top-flight club Rosenberg BK in 2007 at the age of 15 and made his debut for them in 2009 at just 17 years of age, against Tromso.

He joined club Brugge in Belgium in 2012 and was loaned out to Cercle Brugge, Esbejerb, Eintracht Braunschweig and Molde during his tenure with the Belgian outfit. He joined back with Rosenberg in 2017 and later also represented Tromso, Ranheim, Odds Ballklubb and Stabaek in Norway. He also had a stint in Asia with Japanese side Tokushima Vortis before playing for Apollon Limassol FC in the last season. He has scored 109 goals across 362 appearances in his career including eight goals and four assists in the previous season.

Bakenga has represented Norway from under-15 level up to under-21 level. He scored a hat-trick for the under-19 team against Moldova U19 in April 2011. Later, in the same year he made his debut for the under-21 team.

Ivan Novoselec was born in Varazdin in Croatia and the 29-year old who plays as a central defender started his professional career with NK Varazdin in his hometown before being signed by DNS Zavrc in Slovenia. He went on to represent Lokomotiva Zagreb, NK Lucko, NK Varteks, NK Sracinec and Medimurje in Croatia having successful stints with all these clubs. He played for FC Koper in Slovenia before being signed by Tajik club FC Istiklol.

“We have two very exciting and experienced players in our ranks for the season. Both players will help us to take our game to the next level and will be crucial for our success in the season. Ivan’s defensive strength and experience, combined with Mushaga’s proven goal-scoring abilities, will further strengthen our team and I wish them the best for the upcoming season,” said technical director of Punjab FC Nikolaos Topoliatis.