French football giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly preparing a bid for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane to replace Neymar, who in all likelihood will make his exit next summer.

Mane, who finished fourth in the Ballon d’Or rankings, has grabbed the attention of PSG with his brilliant goal-scoring form this season and has been Liverpool’s scorer ahead of Mohamed Salah.

With Neymar linked in rumoured moves back to either his old club Barcelona or Real Madrid, PSG have deemed Manse as the perfect candidate to replace the Brazilian superstar.

Though according to a report in France Football magazine, the presenter of the Ballon d’Or, the Jurgen Klopp-led Liverpool will make every effort to make their Senegalese sensation stay at the Anfield.

Meanwhile, the recent development occurs at a time when French superstar Kylian Mbappe has also expressed his desire to leave the club. Earlier a report in Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo had suggested that PSG agreed to sell Neymar to acquire the funds required to keep Mbappe.

However, with a report in another Spanish daily Marca suggesting Mbappe’s eagerness to leave the French champions, PSG officials are believed to have started looking for life beyond their superstar forward duo.

Despite the fact that Mbappe is trying to make his stance clear to leave the club that has made him the superstar he is today, the PSG officials are not very comfortable thinking about his departure.

In PSG’s league games against Nantes and Montepellier, Mbappe showed no hesitation to express his discomfort openly on the field after he was substituted by manager Thomas Tuchel before the end of the game.