After being linked with a move back to Spain for the entire duration of the summer transfer window, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar remained at the club as any sort of deal failed to materialise. However, fresh reports from the European transfer window suggest that Neymar might return to Barcelona or move to Real Madrid next summer as the Ligue 1 giants have finally agreed to let him leave.

According to reports carried by Mundo Deportivo, PSG are finally ready to let Neymar leave either for Real Madrid or Barcelona. This is because they need the necessary funds to offer their emerging superstar Kylian Mbappe a bumper contract that would attract him to remain at the club.

Meanwhile, Mbappe has been linked with a move out of the club himself with Real Madrid boss Zidane himself admitting his fondness for the star. The Ligue 1 champions will hope that at least one of their stars remain at the club after the season.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel, however, accepted that he is not afraid of losing Neymar who helped his side finish the match 2-2 against Real Madrid.

“No, I’m not afraid [of the ramifications], I don’t think we are going to lose Neymar,” the PSG boss said after the UEFA Champions League encounter against Real Madrid.

“We have a connection, we are honest. I talked to him and told him that I would rather he play in the second half and start on the bench. We did the same thing with Kylian away to Galatasaray.

“He’s been absent for six weeks, he only played one game before this one and for me it was not worth taking that risk.

“Every month he missed a few days. I made the decision for him, for his health,” he concluded.