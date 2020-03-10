India pacer Shikha Pandey, who had a brilliant run in the recently-concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup before failing to leave a mark in the final where India lost to Australia, said she was proud of the team despite their defeat in the marquee clash.

Taking to her official Twitter timeline, Shikha wrote, “It has been a real privilege to have represented my country in T20 WorldCup and to have played in front of a packed MCG. Congratulations to Australia for their win. So proud of this Indian team. Met some incredible people and made some amazing memories.”

It has been a real privilege to have represented my country in @T20WorldCup and to have played in front of a packed MCG. Congratulations to @AusWomenCricket for their win. So proud of this @BCCIWomen team. Met some incredible people and made some amazing memories. pic.twitter.com/YoCGh8CbOi — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) March 10, 2020

Shikha had bagged seven wickets in the tournament building up to the final but failed to create an impact at the MCG on Sunday as Australia hammered Indian bowlers all around the park to post a mammoth total of 184 runs. Eventually, the hosts won the final after bundling India for a paltry score of 99 runs.

Alyssa Healy was the wrecker-in-chief, and the Player of the Match, with her innings of 75 runs in 39 deliveries, while Beth Mooney played an unbeaten knock of 78 off 54 balls. Skipper Meg Lanning also contributed to the team’s cause with 16 in 15 balls.

Chasing the daunting target on Sunday, India never looked on course as their highest scorer of the tournament and number one T20I batswoman of the world Shafali Verma got out for two in the third delivery of the innings.