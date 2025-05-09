Proud of our brave Indian armed forces: Neeraj Chopra

In the wake of the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has extended his full support to the Indian Armed Forces, lauding their bravery and unwavering resolve in tackling terrorism.

The two-time Olympic medallist and reigning world champion took to his official X account to show his solidarity with the forces and urged citizens to act responsibly in these challenging times. “We are proud of our Brave Indian Armed Forces who are fighting for our nation against Terrorism. Let’s do our part and make sure to follow guidelines to ensure everyone’s safety during this time. Jay Hind Jay Bharat. Jay Hind Ki Sena,” Chopra wrote.

Chopra, the double Olympic medallist in javelin, is set to compete at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 athletics meet on June 24 in the Czech Republic. After being forced to withdraw from the past two editions due to injury, he will finally aim to make his debut at the prestigious meet.

He, however, was present at the venue last year as a special guest. The upcoming event holds added significance as it will be hosted in the homeland of his legendary coach, Jan Zelezny.

“I am excited to announce that I will take part in the Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava this year. It’s a legendary race and this year will be exceptional. My coach Jan Železný has not only won there many times, but also acts as the director of the whole event,” he added.

“I feel great and I hope you will see really nice and far-reaching feasts. I look forward to meeting you all,” Chopra said in a press release issued by the tournament organisers.

Established in 1961, the Golden Spike meet is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold label, ranking just below the Diamond League in global athletics importance.

Before competing in Ostrava, Chopra, who claimed silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics and is also the reigning world champion, will take part in the Doha Diamond League on May 16, followed by the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru on May 24.

He has opted out of the Asian Athletics Championships, scheduled from May 27 to 31 in Gumi, South Korea.

The men’s javelin event in Ostrava will feature big names, including Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, the silver medallist from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.