Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer expressed pride for his team after they lost to Mumbai Indians in the final of 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma led the team to their fifth IPL glory with a 5-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the final of this season’s cash-rich tournament in Dubai.

“It’s been a great journey. I’m very proud of my boys. It’s not a small feat to reach the final. It was a great achievement. Winning the IPL is something more — one step ahead. We’ll come back stronger and see to it that we win the trophy,” said Iyer in the post-match presentation ceremony. “I would just like to tell fans that you’ve been great support through the season.”

Iyer reiterated that head coach Ricky Ponting was the best he has worked with. “I’ve mentioned it heaps of times, Ricky is probably the best I’ve worked with. The amount of freedom he gives is amazing. I love being beside him. He’s a confident coach, I really respect him a lot. The way he’s been conducting meetings and motivating guys has been great,” he said.

Chasing Delhi’s total of 156/7, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma smashed 68 runs off 51 balls. He got generous support from Quinton de Kock (20 off 12) and Ishan Kishan (33 off 19) with whom he shared partnerships of 45 runs and 47 runs respectively. Suryakumar Yadav (19 off 20) was also a part of a 45-run stand with Rohit.

Batting in their first-ever IPL final, Delhi Capitals were off to a poor start. They were reduced to 22/3 inside just five overs.

However, a 96-run partnership between captain Shreyas Iyer (65 off 50) and Rishabh Pant (56 off 38) ensured a healthy total for their team.

Boult was the highest wicket-taker for MI with three scalps while Coulter-Nile and Yadav got two and one respectively. Jasprit Bumrah finished wicketless.