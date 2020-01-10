Admitting that he got to learn to a lot last year, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar said 2019 was a tough year for him; personally as well as professionally. However, the Brazilian talisman is taking the positives so that the current year can be better for him.

“Professionally and personally, 2019 was a tough year for me. It was a year full of learnings and turnarounds. I injured myself and had to come back. Then I injured myself again,” Neymar said as quoted by IANS.

“Although it seems like a bad year, it was a year full of learnings and lots of experiences. I am taking the positive side of it so that 2020 can be better.”

Talking about PSG’s run in the ongoing Champions League, the Thomas Tuchel-led side have qualified for the round of 16 where they face Borussia Dortmund on March 11. PSG emerged as the Group A table-toppers — a group which featured teams like Real Madrid — to qualify for the pre-quarters.

Talking about PSG’s chances of winning the Champions League, Neymar said,” Yes, I think there’s a possibility we can make it.

“In terms of the team and players, since I’ve played for PSG, this is the most prepared and strongest year we had in my opinion. So, I think we have a chance. Although PSG has never won the Champions League, we are going to fight for this title. We know our values and we hope to be in the final.”

In the ongoing Ligue 1, PSG are the table-toppers with 45 points from 18 matches.