Probably fitting that we’re at the bottom: Fleming analyses CSK’s dismal 2025 IPL season

For five-time IPL title holders Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the 2025 season has been a harsh reality check on multiple counts. Their long-standing strategy of relying on experienced, battle-hardened veterans, once the cornerstone of their success, backfired this season. As T20 cricket becomes faster and more dynamic, most franchises have shifted focus towards younger, more agile talent, leaving CSK’s traditional approach looking increasingly outdated.

Ever since the inception of the IPL, CSK has regularly featured in the playoffs and seldom missed back-to-back finals, but their impressive record has come to a crashing halt. Eliminated early this season, they now face the ignominy of potentially finishing last for the first time in IPL history.

Head coach Stephen Fleming did not hold back after CSK’s six-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals in Delhi, a loss that further cemented their place at the bottom of the points table.

“It’s probably fitting that we’re at the bottom. We’ve played that type of cricket, so you can’t hide away from it. But what we do want to do is just put a much better performance on the paddock that reflects the ability of the team,” said Fleming at the post-match press conference.

Since their elimination more than two weeks ago, CSK’s remaining fixtures have held only academic interest. The team has shifted focus to grooming young talent, hoping to build a stronger core for the next season. Still, Fleming emphasised the importance of finishing with dignity and competitiveness.

“We don’t obviously like being down here (at the bottom of the points table), but it’s not a motivation. We wanted just a good performance. We’re trying to string some performances together. The aim was two good performances. Now it’ll be one good one to finish.”

Batting blues and tactical confusion

Lack of intent and inconsistency from the batting department compounded CSK’s problems this year. Until the introduction of the young guns like Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis, the team initially failed to utilise the restrictions in the powerplay, a phase where most opposition teams took advantage of their weakness. While the introduction of younger players has injected some energy, the side continues to grapple with inconsistency and poor execution.

In stark contrast to their methodical approach, CSK’s unusual indecision regarding their batting order has also affected their performance this season. Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, traditionally used as a finisher, has been promoted to No. 4, a role he rarely plays. Against Rajasthan, it was Ravichandran Ashwin who surprisingly walked in at four, a nod to his stint as a pinch-hitter at his former franchise, RR. While Ashwin struck a few early boundaries, the constant reshuffling highlights the uncertainty plaguing the think tank.

“Yeah, our order is not right at this stage, and that is something that we are always looking to rejig. We’ve got some strong ideas for next year, so that all facets are covered. But that hasn’t been possible this year because of the lack of runs at the top. A lot of the batting positions are determined by how well a start we have, and then guys can fall into line. So we haven’t had that. So we’ve been just patching innings up, really, rather than constructing good innings,” the former New Zealand captain said.

Bowling woes

The bowling department has also been a cause of worry for CSK this season. One of CSK’s most reliable weapons, Matheesha Pathirana, has had a torrid season. With an economy rate above 10, the Sri Lankan pacer has struggled with control and rhythm following a remodelled bowling action.

“Yeah, it (Pathirana’s form) hasn’t been up to what we want. We have high expectations of him, which is why we retained him. But he is coming back into some form. He was really out of form when we had him in South Africa. He’s made improvements, but it’s still not where we or he would like. So there’s some room for him to get some form and get some confidence, I guess. But I think he’s just at that crossroads where batsmen are playing him better.

“They’ve seen more of him. So now he just has to drill down on what he needs to do to be as effective as he’s been for the first part of his career. It’s a unique skill set, but it’s been a little bit off,” he said.

Afghanistan mystery spinner Noor Ahmed, despite being high in the Purple Cap race, has also failed to consistently contain runs.

Amid the gloom, Anshul Kamboj has been a find of this season. After being overlooked early in the season, the 24-year-old pacer has grabbed his chances with composed new-ball spells. The youngster has also fared well in red-ball cricket, as he became only the third player ever to take all 10 wickets in an innings during the 2024 Ranji Trophy season.

Heaping praises on Kamboj, Fleming predicted that the pacer, who has also been picked for the India A squad that is set to tour England shortly, could be lethal in English conditions.

“Kamboj is good. His speeds have been around 138, 139 (kph). He is deceptive and the ball always seems to hit the gloves harder. His big strength is his length and he just gets the ball to wobble. You saw that today on a reasonably flat wicket and he’ll do well on that tour (of England) if he gets conditions that seam a bit and a little bit of swing. He’ll be an absolute handful. He has got some real potential with both white and red ball. We’re happy with his development and the opportunity he has taken this year,” the head coach said.