Indian cricket team opener batsman Prithvi Shaw paid tribute to the five security personnel who lost their lives in an encounter with terrorists in North Kashmir’s Handwara district Sunday last week.

Notably, two senior army officials, a Colonel and a Major along with three other security personnel were killed in an encounter in Handwara when they went to rescue civilians who had been taken hostage by the terrorists.

“Even during these testing times our tough soldiers stood by their duties at the #Handwara encounter, sacrifices made by them to protect our nation will forever be etched in our memories. I salute each & every one of them & my heartfelt condolences to their families. Jai Hind!” tweeted Shaw on Monday.

Jai Hind! 🙏 — Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) May 4, 2020

Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter at the Chanjmulla area of Handwara, which is part of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, according to officials.

However, a day after the encounter, another case of a terrorist attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) patrolling party came on Monday from Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara. The mishappening killed three CRPF personnel and injured seven.