Prodigious Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw, who was banned for eight months for doping violation, is set to make his much-awaited return as the youngster has been included in the 15-member Mumbai squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

Notably, the 20-year-old was handed a back-dated suspension of eight months on July 30 this year by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Mumbai announced their squad for the last two games of the league stage of the Mushtaq Ali trophy and the subsequent super league stage on Thursday. Shaw will thus be available when Mumbai take on Assam in their last league match.

Thanking his supporters, Shaw, who turned 20 last week, had shared a video of himself practising in the nets.

“I turn 20 today. I assure it will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward. Thank u for all the good wishes & support. Will be back in action soon,” the right-handed batsman captioned the video.

I turn 20 today. I assure it will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward. Thank u for all the good wishes & support. Will be back in action soon. #motivation #hardwork #believe pic.twitter.com/SIwIGxTZaJ — Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) November 9, 2019

According to reports, Shaw had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups and as a result his urine sample contained Terbutaline which led to his suspension.