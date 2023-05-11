Pressure can help us focus and perform at our best; Hockey Chief Coach Craig Fulton

Indian hockey team’s chief coach Craig Fulton feels that men in blue will be under pressure to perform well in the upcoming FIH pro league matches in the United Kingdom .”I understand there will be pressure to perform, obviously from the fans, the media and the team itself. I believe pressure can be a positive thing, it will help us focus and also perform at our best,” he said.

Acknowledging the Indian team’s recent success in the home leg where they remained unbeaten against reigning World Champions Germany and Australia, Fulton said, “David John who was the interim Coach has done a good job on putting the team in a good place. Now I look forward to preparing the team for competition.”

After reaching SAI Centre, Bengaluru on 29th April, Fulton took stock of the team’s fitness which has been a primary focus in their ascension in world ranking and Olympic success. “We had a speed and agility session at 7am in the morning. It was good to watch the players move, the group is fantastic and I see the players are training hard,” he said.

While settling in has been rather smooth for Fulton, he is fully aware that the top job also brings with it a fair amount of pressure and expectations to perform. However, having worked with a top team like Belgium from 2018 to 2021 as they rose to world supremacy winning the 2018 FIH Men’s World Cup and the Olympic Gold in Tokyo, Fulton is best equipped to channel the pressure to gain positive outcomes.

“In terms of managing pressure, I’ll be working closely with players and support staff to create a positive and supportive environment where everyone can perform to their best. That’s the ultimate goal,”

He also praised the SAI facility which has remained a preferred venue for the National Coaching Camps since last two Olympic cycles. “I was surprised to see how big the facility is. It has everything under one roof. The exclusive gym for hockey is world-class. The pitches are good, the facilities for recovery are good, the food hall is new and good too,” he added.