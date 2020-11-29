Liverpool were frustrated by VAR as the defending Premier League champions saw two of their goals being denied and a late penalty being awarded to Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

After taking a lead through Diogo Jota’s second-half goal, Liverpool had two of their goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane ruled off-side by VAR, irking Jurgen Klopp at the sidelines.

It reached a boiling point when in the stoppage time Andrew Robertson’s challenge on Danny Welbeck was ruled a penalty with VAR overturning on-field official Stuart Attwell’s decision.

Gross converted from the 12 yards spot, leaving Klopp sarcastically applauding the officials at the sidelines after a disappointing week when they suffered a shock home defeat in Champions League against Atalanta.

There were more bad news for Liverpool as they saw another name being added to the injury list when James Milner was forced off in the second half.

Klopp claimed it was “crime” to play early on Saturday after a mid-week Champions League fixture. However, the Reds have retained their pole position in the league, albeit temporarily.

In another Premier League match of the day, Manchester City thrashed Burnley 5-0 to get back to winning ways in the league. Riyad Mahrez was the star of the day for Pep Guardiola’s team with a hat-trick.

City, who had slipped down to 14th after scoring just 7 goals in as many league matches, handed Burnley five for the fourth straight time at the Etihad. The Blues of Manchester now stand just six points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Mahrez, who was one among the four changes that Guardiola introduced after Champions League fixture against Olympiakos, took the most of his chance and led his team to a satisfying result. Benjamin Mendy and Ferran Torres were the other scorers.