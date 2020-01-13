Sergio Aguero scored thrice as Manchester City on Sunday wreaked havoc on Aston Villa with a 6-1 scoreline at Villa Park.

With his three goals, Aguero became the most prolific foreign goal-scorer in Premier League history. In the process of achieving the feat, he surpassed Thierry Henry and then joined Frank Lampard on 177 goals in England’s top-flight competition.

The win took the Citizens above Leicester City and have trimmed Liverpool’s lead to 14 points, although Liverpool have played a game less.

The hat-trick from Aguero was his 12th in the Premier League as he surpassed the 11 of Alan Shearer — top goal scorer of the league with 260 goals.

However, in City’s emphatic victory on Sunday, Riyad Mahrez also scored twice and Gabriel Jesus once.

It was in the 18th minute when Mahrez drifted past Danny Drinkwater on the edge of the box before hitting his shot low towards the goal, drawing the first blood of the game.

A sloppy display of effort by Villa in their own box gave Mahrez another opportunity and he took it gleefully by putting it into the back of the net in the 24th minute.

After this, star of the match Aguero notched his first and City’s third goal in the 28th minute. Meanwhile, in the added time of the first half, Jesus netted the fourth goal for City.

In the second half, Aguero scored the remaining two goals in the 57th and 81st minute as City were all over Villa. However, a spot kick from Anwar El Ghazi in the added time gave Villa a consolation goal to end the match with a 6-1 scoreline.