The English Premier League on Monday confirmed another positive COVID-19 result after the latest round of tests were conducted between Monday 22 June and Sunday 28 June. In the preceding round, as well, between June 17 and June 21 one person was found positive.

“The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 22 June and Sunday 28 June, 2,250 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, one person has tested positive,” the Premier League said in an official statement.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing,” the league added.

Previous test results

Round 1: 17-18 May – 748 tested, with six testing positive from three clubs.

Round 2: 19-22 May – 996 tested, with two testing positive from two clubs.

Round 3: 25-26 May – 1,008 tested, with four testing positive from two clubs.

Round 4: 28-29 May – 1,130 tested, with zero testing positive.

Round 5: 1-2 June – 1,197 tested, with one testing positive.

Round 6: 4-5 June – 1,195 tested, with zero testing positive.

Round 7: 8-9 June – 1,213 tested, with one testing positive.

Round 8: 11-12 June – 1,200 tested, with two testing positive from two clubs.

Round 9: 15-16 June – 1,541 tested, with one testing positive.

Round 10: 17-21 June – 1,829 tested, with one testing positive.

With these the latest positive report, the total number of coronavirus cases in the Premier League has reached 17 after ten rounds of testing in a little over one month.

Meanwhile, the Premier League resumed the 2019-20 season on June 17 after a hiatus of more than three months due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus situation. Also, within 10 days of its resumption, Liverpool were crowned the champions for the first time in 30 years.