Riding on goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford on Saturday night, Manchester United eased past Burnley with a 2-0 scoreline to move fifth place in the Premier League points table.

United were playing without their central midfielder Paul Pogba, but Burnley hardly took toll of the opportunity at Turf Moor.

United have now taken 13 points from their last six games. Frenchman Martial, who had scored a brace against Newcastle United on Boxing Day, scored his 10th goal of the season from close range.

Just minutes before the first half, 44th to be precise, Andreas Pereira set Martial up after he robbed Charlie Taylor and crossed superbly from the right. And Rashford then netted in stoppage time to seal the victory in favour of the guests.

Meanwhile, Leicester City beat West Ham 2-1 which saw the latter’s manager Manuel Pellegrini being sacked as the club succumbed to their ninth loss in the past 12 matches which includes their fourth consecutive loss at home.

Goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Demarai Gray helped Leicester win the tie. For West Ham, Pablo Fornals found the back of the net.

Everton, meanwhile, had striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to thank as he scored twice to give the side a 2-1 win at Newcastle United.

It was a second consecutive win for Everton’s new manager Carlo Ancelotti, who made his debut at Goodison Park with a 1-0 win over Burnley on Thursday.

Southampton rode Danny Ings’ goal to grab a point against Crystal Palace with a 1-1 draw at St. Mary’s Stadium. James Tomkins had given Palace the lead.

Ten-man Watford, elsewhere, dominated Aston Villa with a 3-0 win. Troy Deeney netted a brace as they played with 10 men for more than half an hour.

Meanwhile, riding on goals from Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane, Tottenham played 2-2 draw with Norwich City in an away game.