Liverpool on Thursday lifted the Premier League trophy after 30 years. Even though The Reds had already sealed the fate of this year’s Premier League last month, the silverware was presented after the defeated Chelsea 5-3 in a high-voltage drama at Anfield.

Despite repetitive pleas from Liverpool clubs authorities and the local administration, the fans thronged outside the Anfield. The supporters graced the second half of the match with constant crackling of fireworks.

On the ground, Liverpool looked to brush aside their somewhat disappointing run after the resumption of top-flight football as they successfully tamed a threatening Chelsea side.

The result, meanwhile, had a bigger impact on the fate of Chelsea as they slipped to fourth behind Manchester United on goals difference. Frank Lampard’s men still need a point from their last match against Wolves to secure a Champions League berth.

Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored for the hosts. Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic restored some pride for the Londoners.

Chelsea have already modified their attacking options for next season with the buy of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech. Lampard is also reportedly at the final stage of the deal for the 90-million euro (USD 103 million, 81 million pounds) rated Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen.

But the game on Thursday showed again that Chelsea needed investment at the other side of the field. Inconsistent backline, that has now conceded 54 goals in this Premier League season, was left exposed again as Liverpool went 3-0 up inside 43 minutes.

The first breakthrough came in the 23rd minute when a lackadaisical approach clearance from Chelsea players found unmarked Keita. He launched a thunderous strike from just outside the box in the 23rd minute.

The second goals was controversial as the referee gave Liverpool a free-kick after Mateo Kovacic fouled Sadio Mane. But replay showed that it was a successful tackle from the Croatian. As Alexander-Arnold curled in a perfect spot-kick, Chelsea players were left fuming in the 38th minute.

The home team extended the lead after another sloppy defending from Chelsea during a corner resulted in Wijnaldum scoring. However, Chelsea restored some pride after Giroud guided the delivery inside Liverpool’s net in the stoppage time of the first half.

Firmino made the scoreline 4-1 in the 55th minute when Alexander-Arnold found him in between two Chelsea defenders with a cross that surely was the best kick of the ball on the day.

Desperate to stay in the contest, Lampard changed his entire top three and introduced Pulisic, Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi replacing Giroud, Willian and Mason Mount.

It paid dividends as Pulisic turned the game on its head with an assist to Abraham and goal by himself in a span of 12 minutes to keep Chelsea fans wondering why was he not given the start.

With almost 20 minutes left to be played Chelsea thought the unthinkable and prepared to overturn the three goal deficit and earn a memorable draw. But their defence played the spoilsport as another careless moment from them allowed Oxlade-Chamberlain to score from a counter-attack.