Premier League clubs are all set to hold a fresh meeting with government officials on Monday next week where everyone is hopeful that a solution could be chalked out to materialise the return of the league.

Officials from all the 20 clubs will hold a video conference with the government officials with a plan to discuss various proposals that have been laid out under ‘Project Restart’ which aims to see Premier League making a return by June.

The Project Restart further states that all players and required staff must be tested twice for the novel coronavirus and given a medical clearance before entering the training ground as the Premier League plans to resume training from May 18.

Oliver Dowden, secretary for digital, culture, media and sport, who had already talked to all the stakeholders will again meet the Premier League, EFL, and FA representatives next week behind closed doors, reports Liverpool Echo.

Meanwhile, several media outlets had earlier reported that the English Premier League is reportedly eyeing a resumption of the 2019-20 season on June 8.

According to a report last week by The Times, the football chiefs and officials of other sport governing bodies were in touch with the British government to decide from when they can start staging the sporting fixtures which are currently on hold due to the situation caused by the novel coronavirus.

A BBC report had earlier also stated that the clubs were likely to put June 30 as the deadline to decide if the 2019-20 season would continue or be scrapped amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought all forms of professional football into a standstill in the United Kingdom and in most parts of Europe.