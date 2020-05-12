After the United Kingdom government gave a green light to the English Premier League to resume the 2019-20 season in June by following the necessary health guidelines, the representatives of all the 20 clubs held a video conference where they tried to chalk out a plan to restart.

Among all the possibilities discussed, one concerned the transfer regulations relating to the players who are supposed to be out of contracts at the end of the season or June 30 to be precise. The clubs have reportedly decided to extend their contract till the time the postponed season gets over.

“What we decided today – obviously this issue has been highlighted and we’ve discussed it at the last two meetings – but we’ve been working as far as possible to ensure that clubs complete the season with the same squad they had prior to the suspension,” Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said as quoted by English outlet Mirror.

“What was agreed today is that players can extend their contracts beyond June 30 until the end of the season but it must be agreed by both parties and a later date can be scheduled for that; no later than June 23.”

A BBC report had earlier stated all that the clubs put June 30 as the deadline to decide if the 2019-20 season would continue or be scrapped amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which had made the resumption of the season looked almost impossible. The decision was taken keeping in mind the contract issue of several players.

For example, players like Chelsea midfielder Willian and Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen will have their contracts end on June 30.

However, with the Premier League clubs receiving a boost to their hopes of completing the season on Monday, the fate of the out-of-contract players is likely to not bear any hardship.

The meeting on Monday saw the clubs discussing the plans laid under ‘Project Restart’ which was initiated with aims to see Premier League making a return by June.

Among the many guidelines, the Project Restart states that all players and required staff must be tested twice for the novel coronavirus and given a medical clearance before entering the training ground as the Premier League plans to resume training from May 18.

The Project Restart has also directed all the clubs to host their remaining matches behind closed doors and make sure strict social measures were followed inside the stadium.