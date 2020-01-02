Arsenal on Wednesday shocked Manchester United 2-0 to give former Gunners captain Mikel Arteta his first victory since becoming head coach of the Premier League side.

Notably, Arteta on December 20 had taken the reigns from acting boss Freddie Lunjberg, who was responsible for the post since Unai Emery’s exit.

Arteta’s first match as coach ended in a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth and the second saw his men losing 2-1 at home to Chelsea.

From the opening whistle of Wednesday’s contest at the Emirates, Arsenal showed the same dynamism that was on display for the first half of last weekend’s match against Chelsea.

The Gunners got the lead only eight minutes courtesy of club-record signing Nicolas Pepe, who hammered a Sead Kolasinac cross past United keeper David De Gea in the 8th minute.

In 42nd minute, it was Pepe’s corner which led to the Gunners’ second goal. Alexandre Lacazette’s near-post flick-on from the set-piece was parried by De Gea but the ball bounced off the back of Victor Lindelof, allowing Sokratis to smash the ball into the roof of the net from five yards out.

The second half saw a calm Arsenal, largely ceding possession to the visitors, but while United threatened on several occasions, keeper Bernd Leno and the Gunners’ back line proved equal to the task.

Arsenal have 27 points and are placed at the 10th place in the Premier League table.