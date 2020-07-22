Arsenal came crashing down from their last week’s high as Aston Villa handed them a shocking 1-0 defeat in Premier League on Tuesday. The victory for Villa also made sure that they climb out of the relegation zone.

The Dean Smith-managed team’s cause was helped after Watford lost 0-4 to Manchester City earlier. Villa are now fourth from bottom, leading 18th placed Watford by a better goal difference.

Arsenal, meanwhile, after beating Liverpool in Premier League and Manchester United in the FA Cup semifinal, made six changes into their starting eleven. The team at the Villa Park looked like a horrible shadow of the team that had impressed last week.

In every probability, the Gunners would not be able to finish higher than eighth, which will be their worst since 1995. Thus, they are in no position to qualify for European action through their Premier League standing.

However, they can get through to next season’s Europa League if they can beat Chelsea in the final of FA Cup 2019-20.

Arsenal’s long-standing weakness in defending set-pieces reared its ugly head as Villa scored the only goal of the match from a corner in the 27th minute.

Tyron Mings had glanced Conor Hourihane’s delivery across the six-yard box towards an unmarked Trezeguet. The latter then struck past Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez to send the ball into the back of the net.

Jack Grealish, who is strongly linked with a close-season move out of the Villa Park, was captaining the home team in what can well be his last home game for his childhood club.

Determined to save themselves from embarassment, Arsenal pushed hard in the second half for an equaliser. Bukayo Saka blazed over from a good position 12 yards out.

Villa, on the other hand, defended with all their might. They had almost squandered the first-half lead when Eddie Nketiah’s glancing header hit the post and bounced back into Pepe Reina’s hands.