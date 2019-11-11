Liverpool thrashed defending champions Manchester City 3-1 to give their rivals their worst defeat of the season so far in the 12th week of Premier League action.

It was an exciting contest on Sunday with both sides featuring high-quality performance at the Anfield Stadium, along with a significant amount of controversy – questions, for instance, about the VAR.

The visitors clearly felt that they were getting the short end of the stick on assorted decisions and incidents, and things started off on a bad foot when a very early penalty claim against Trent Alexander-Arnold was ignored, after which Liverpool cascaded down the field moments later for the first tally of the night by Fabinho in the sixth minute of the game.

The lead was doubled by Mohamed Salah within 7 minutes of the goal. Sadio Mane in the second half netted the third one for his team to consolidate his side’s dominance in the game.

However, Bernardo Silva in the 78th minute scored the opening goal for City, but it was too late for Pep Guardiola’s men as they failed to chase down the hosts.

Man City were missing their injured goalie Ederson as well as David Silva at midfield. Even though City played well, the Reds were energised and were going for the throat, far and away living up to their own hopes to give the visitors a thrashing.

Chilean shot stopper Claudio Bravo was the man who had replaced Ederson in the net.

Notably, Liverpool have not lost a match in their last 17 games at home in Premier League competition against City since losing 2-1 in May 2003.

Liverpool travel to south London to play Crystal Palace next on Saturday, 23 November at 8.30 pm (IST), while City play at home to Chelsea at 11 pm the same day.