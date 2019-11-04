Everton midfielder Andre Gomes sustained a horrific ankle injury and left Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min in tears. The incident overshadowed a thrilling game which saw the home team scoring a 97th-minute equaliser to squeeze a point at the Goodison Park Stadium on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Gomes picked up this injury when he was tackled from behind by Son. He had an awkward fall which aggravated his injury. His injury led to an anguished reaction from players and fans who were in close vicinity to the occurring.

Son was shown red card by referee Martin Atkinson as Gomes received extensive first-aid before being taken off on a stretcher. He was then rushed to the hospital later.

Former Everton winger Pat Nevin, who was the analyst for BBC Radio 5 Live at Goodison Park on Sunday, described the incident as “horrible”.

“Players looked devastated and there was utter confusion – players with their heads in their hands,” Former Everton winger Pat Nevin said while analysing the game for BBC Radio 5.

“Son was distraught before he was sent off, and Serge Aurier couldn’t watch and was praying.

“Gomes was led straight to the corner to the ambulance to take him to hospital,” he confirmed.

The atmosphere in and around the stadium was no longer lively after the incident until Cenk Tosun netted home a late equaliser to lift the mood a little bit following a 63rd-minute goal from Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli.

Later, reports confirmed that Gomes has been diagnosed with a fracture-dislocation to his right ankle.