Praveen Chithravel clinches silver at Asian Athletics Championships

Indian athlete Praveen Chithravel won the silver medal in the men’s triple jump at the Asian Athletics Championships, with a remarkable leap of 16.90 meters. The young athlete was pleased with his accomplishment, but also hinted at areas for improvement in future competitions.

At the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships, Indian Army athletes excel.

Chithravel described his strategy and the course of the competition. “No, in fact, the weather was excellent today. I only wanted to place in the top eight for the first two jumps. I then managed 16.90 in the jump, and that’s when I started to find my groove,” he remarked, during a press conference on Wednesday.

Chithravel also pointed out how his body gradually adapted as the event progressed.

Every time I jump, it’s usually after the third attempt that my body really starts moving well. Today was the same. My first jump was around 16.60, the second was 16.67, and then 16.90 in the third. After that, I felt very comfortable,” he added.

Unfortunately, the weather played a role in halting any further improvement.

“After five minutes, it started raining,” he said.

In addition to Praveen Chithravel, the other medallists are Tejaswin Shankar, who won silver in the Decathlon, Rupal Chaudhary, who won silver in the women’s 400m, Pooja, who won silver in the women’s 1500m, and Culveer Singh, who won gold in the 10,000m and Servin Sebasthiyan, who won bronze in the 20km Race Walk.

In the men’s 1500m, Yoonus Shah took home a bronze. In the mixed 4x400m relay, Santosh Kumar, Rupal, Vishal, and Subha Venkatesan’s team took home the gold.

Japan is in second place with 14 medals, followed by the People’s Republic of China in first place with 15 and India in third place with eight.